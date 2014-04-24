（拥有1间到4间分行，排名不分先后，按英文字母排序）
1.最佳顾客服务奖
（Best Customer Service Award）
Beauty Magic by Liren Neo
威富贸易鱼具及活虾 E-Waves Fishbyte
Golden Hunt Consultancy Services
希斯珠宝 Hess Jewellery
豪美金莊珠宝行 Ho Bee Goldsmith & Jewellery
庆德堂 Kin Teck Tong
QB Quick Print
Scarlet Ace
长诚中国汇款 Zhongguo Remittance
2.最佳创意奖
（Most Innovative Award）
Avior Pictures
包今天 Bao Today
金天国际 Goldendays International
Sunshine Dental
悦意 Yes Natural Brand
3.最佳营销奖
（Best Marketer Award）
Creamier Handcrafted Ice Cream & Coffee
螃蟹之家 House of Seafood
慧师傅国际专业风水公司 Hui Master International Geomancy
Ice Cube Cafe（ICE3）
黄色潜艇 Yellow Submarines
4.最具特许经营潜力奖
（Most Franchisable Award）
美珠草药护发 Bee Choo ORIGIN Herbal Hair Treatment
Next Door Deli
Pretty International Pte Ltd
黄色潜艇 Yellow Submarines
5.最佳视觉营销奖
（Best Visual Merchandising Award）
Damara Beauty
皇帝燕窝 Emperor Brand Bird's Nest
i Scream
龙牙门古董 Long Ya Men Antiques
松发肉骨茶 SONG FA bak kut teh