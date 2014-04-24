关于企业之星

优秀企业组
Promising 荣誉榜

24/04/2014
（拥有1间到4间分行，排名不分先后，按英文字母排序）

 

1.最佳顾客服务奖

（Best Customer Service Award）

Beauty Magic by Liren Neo

威富贸易鱼具及活虾　E-Waves Fishbyte

Golden Hunt Consultancy Services

希斯珠宝　Hess Jewellery

豪美金莊珠宝行　Ho Bee Goldsmith & Jewellery

庆德堂　Kin Teck Tong

QB Quick Print

Scarlet Ace

长诚中国汇款　Zhongguo Remittance

2.最佳创意奖

（Most Innovative Award）

Avior Pictures

包今天　Bao Today

金天国际　Goldendays International

Sunshine Dental

悦意　Yes Natural Brand

3.最佳营销奖

（Best Marketer Award）

Creamier Handcrafted Ice Cream & Coffee

螃蟹之家　House of Seafood

慧师傅国际专业风水公司　Hui Master International Geomancy

Ice Cube Cafe（ICE3）

黄色潜艇　Yellow Submarines

4.最具特许经营潜力奖

（Most Franchisable Award）

美珠草药护发　Bee Choo ORIGIN Herbal Hair Treatment

Next Door Deli

Pretty International Pte Ltd

黄色潜艇　Yellow Submarines

5.最佳视觉营销奖

（Best Visual Merchandising Award）

Damara Beauty

皇帝燕窝　Emperor Brand Bird's Nest

i Scream

龙牙门古董　Long Ya Men Antiques

松发肉骨茶　SONG FA bak kut teh

